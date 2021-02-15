President Museveni has instructed the police and all other security agencies to provide a detailed report about all people who were recently arrested,the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba said on Sunday.

According to Nabakooba,the report will enable the country to get a detailed account of who was arrested and for what reason.

In a country where over three hundred people have reportedly disappeared in just over three months, Museveni urged the nation to “ignore the talk of disappearances of the people.”

In his address about the country’s general security at the weekend, Museveni said that such was intolerable under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Without mentioning the exact number of those killed,Museveni revealed that over 318 suspected ‘domestic terrorists’ have been arrested since November 2020.

Nabakooba said government does not support torture or any form of violence against anyone.

“Security officials who use torture against suspects are against the law and are liable to individual prosecution,”she said.

She added that Museveni was very clear that in situations where security officers went beyond and committed excesses like torture of suspects, they will be dealt with