On Thursday last week, a man who was later identified as Paddy Kitandwe drove a grader to Hima Cement Offices in Namanve where he was scheduled for an interview.

In a video that has since gone viral on microblogging site; Twitter, onlookers first wondered why one would drive a grader while clad in a suit and tie before Kitandwe shocked them with his reply.

“I have an interview in this place,” Kitandwe said when asked why he was putting on a suit while driving a grader – that is known for construction.

Kitandwe’s antics have since become a topical discussion on social media, with Ugandans wondering whether driving a grader for an interview with the Cement manufacturers was ‘fit for purpose’ and whether he deserves the job.

Kigozi Yusuf said that Kitandwe is not fit for the job because of the way he disembarked on the grader, leaving it without any choking.

“Safety is Hima’s core priority, him leaving that truck without chocking it and disembarking without observing the 3 point contact, he can’t even go past the Security guard at the entrance.”

Job things are not easy 😂. This nigga showed up to the Hima office for an interview in a GRADER 🙆🏾‍♂️. Apart from blocking me, banange RT until we find him & he gets the job 😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/53Am9MAlZK — Faisal (@PyeparFaisal) February 11, 2021

Others, like Matsiko Elly, asked if he owns the grader and was just looking for a business.

“So he hired the tractor as means of transport or he owns it and was looking for business?,” Matsiko asked.

In a brief interview with Nile Post, however, Kitandwe said that he has been out of work since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and he was working casually on a construction site when he finally got called up by Hima Cement for an interview and the grader was the only available means of transport.

“I have been applying for so many jobs but all in vain. I have been working at a construction site. While there, I finally got a call up from Hima Cement for an interview.

I realized I would be late if I went home first so I simply sent for my suit, grabbed a grader from the site, and drove to the interview,” Kitandwe said.

Kitandwe said that he is hopeful that he will get the job and thanked everyone who wished him well via social media.

” I am a very prayerful man. Even right now, I am praying. I believe that I will get the job,” he said.