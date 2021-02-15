Kiira Motors Corporation is working with reputable strategic partners to produce 30,000 Buses for the regional market, with 65 percent parts and components localized by 2030.

This builds on the successful development of the Kayoola Electric and Diesel Buses built through technology transfer and utilizing the facilities and resources at the UPDF National Enterprise Corporation Luweero Industries in Nakasongola.

Kiira Motors and the partners plan to produce and deploy 1,030 Buses by end of 2021, 50 of which will be electric. The initiative is aimed at modernizing public transport in the urban centers in Uganda and beyond while building the indigenous motor vehicle industry through technology transfer and localization of auto parts manufacturing.

Kampala and other cities in the region have for decades faced challenges of road and traffic congestion, pollution, unemployment, and underemployment resulting in low fuel economy, poor air quality, low labor productivity, and compromised road safety.

This calls for the establishment of a robust integrated and inclusive mass transport system based on environmentally friendly transport solutions. Coupled with localization of capabilities to develop, make and sell vehicles and components, this provides an unprecedented opportunity for transforming the economy drawing on the demographic dividend of Uganda.

The establishment of Mass Transit Bus Systems supported by the domestic manufacturing of buses and components for the regional market is consistent with Uganda’s aspirations and pathways to Vision 2040 outlined in the National Development Plan III and the NRM Manifesto 2021 – 2026. Specifically, (1) promotion of local manufacturing of motor vehicles; (2) establishment of an efficient, integrated, sustainable, safe, and inclusive public transport system; and (3) promotion of environmentally friendly transport solutions.

The above developments are projected to create over 30,000 jobs directly, 100,000 jobs indirectly, and catalyze investments by Micro Small and Medium Enterprise in the manufacture of motor vehicle parts. The strategic and long-term focus on electric buses for the cities further demonstrates Uganda’s commitment to enhance environmental stewardship.