Eddy Enuru

Police in Kapelebyong are investigating the death of a one Ben Akol who was reportedly killed while playing with a stick grenade.

The incident happened today at 10am Ojakayi village, Angerepo parish, Acowa sub county in Kapelebyong district.

According to the East Kyoga police public relations officer, David Mudong Ongom, three children, including Akol, left home playing in the compound while their parents went for gardening.

They came across a metallic stick grenade and started playing with it. Later, it exploded killing the victim instantly.

Ongom said police detectives visited the scene, retrieved fragments and took statements from the eye-witnesses.

The police urged the public to report suspicious metallic objects since Kapelebyong was once a war zone area.