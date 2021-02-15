At least 30 magistrates have been transferred to different parts of the country in a move intended to boost the management of the petitions.

According to the transfer schedule by the chief registrar Sarah Langa Siu,15 of the deployment relate to grade one magistrates who were recently appointed acting Chief Magistrates.

The schedule also has transfers of seven other chief magistrates and eight magistrates (grade one).

The Judicial Service Commission, a body mandated to recruit and regulate the conduct of all judicial officers last month appointed the 15 magistrates on a six month contract as acting chief magistrates.

Siu said the changes and the assignments are intended to boost service delivery in the courts as well as address staffing gaps in the magistrate areas.

With the changes the number of magistrates now increase from 42 to 57 while magistrates (Grade One) reduce from 190 to 175.

The newly deployed officers are: Mukanza Robert, Muggaga John Kavuma,Nvanungi Sylvia,Tumusiime Sarah Bashaija,Semondo Benson, Nambozo Joy, Aanyu Margaret, Okumu Jude Muwone Basemera Sarah, Barigye Said and Aciro Joan.

Others are: Watyekere Gorge, Talisuna Patrick, Oji Philip and Muhimbise Gordon.

While the transfer of 28 of the 30 magistrates are with immediate, chief magistrates Jessica Chemeri and Mulondo Masitula will move to their new stations on March 26 2021, according to the officials.

Other changes had the Nabweru chief magistrate Amoko Patricia redeployed to the judiciary headquarters to engage in administrative duties.