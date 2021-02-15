The Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has urged young people to embrace the available government programmes in order to create wealth.

Nabakooba also urged local leaders to follow President Yoweri Museveni’s directive and guide the youth on how they can access the government programmes that are meant to enhance their livelihoods.

Nabakooba made these comments at her weekly press conference.

“Some of the resources like Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Fund and others may require the beneficiaries organise themselves in groups or SACCOs. I urge local leaders to ensure that the youth are guided,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that although it is the duty of the district and sub-county officials to ensure that their communities are well sensitised and mobilised on what to do, the youth should also reach out to their officials and demand to be guided.

“I call upon the youth especially at the sub-county level to reach out to your community development officials and demand to be guided on what to do,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that wealth creation is going to be the main focus for government in the next five years and therefore no one should be left behind.