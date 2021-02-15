Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has urged Uganda’s development partners to stop meddling in the country’s democracy and internal decisions.

While addressing the press on Sunday, Nabakooba, who also doubles as the cabinet spokesperson said that international development partners ought to respect each other if such partnerships are to thrive.

“International cooperation is based on mutual respect for each other with the understanding that no one is superior from the other,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba’s comments come a few days after the European Union parliament held a special sitting on Uganda where they resolved that sanctions be slapped against individuals and organisations involved in human rights violations in Uganda and that these must be adopted at the EU level under the new EU human rights sanction mechanism.

The EU parliament also came up with nineteen resolutions that were approved by a massive 632 votes in favour. 15 were against and 48 were abstentions.

President Museveni in his address on Saturday also commented on the same, saying that that the recommendations were meant to create some excitement and urged Ugandans to ignore them.

“I read in the newspapers about the EU Parliament sanctioning some Ugandans from traveling. For anybody to think that Africans are dying to go to Europe is something that shows lack of seriousness,” Museveni said.