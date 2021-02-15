The General Court Martial in Makindye has denied bail to Robert Kyagulanyi’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni also known as Nubian Li and the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe for fear of instigating riots.

The duo and 34 others asked the army court to be released on bail since it is their constitutional right whereas some of them have illnesses.

In response to the bail application, the army prosecutors told court that releasing the group would be a security threat since they might instigate riots among the public.

“The group was recently involved in violent protests and on arrest; they became violent towards police officers. They are therefore likely to incite protests if granted bail,” army prosecutor, Capt Ambrose Guma told the court last week.

On Monday, when the case came up for ruling,the court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti reasoned with the prosecution and noted they could not grant bail to the group over security reasons.

“This court finds that if released on bail, the accused will continue acts of violence. Bail is therefore denied,”Gutti said.

The court chairman however asked the prosecution to expedite the investigations into the matter for the trial to commence and further remanded the group.

The group is part of the team that was arrested in December from Kalangala and detained in Masaka during Kyagulanyi’s campaigns is accused of illegal possession of ammunition.

Prosecution alleges that all the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defense forces.

The accused include Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdu Solider, Kenny Kyalimpa, Robinson Mudde Ntambi, Lukeman Mwijjukye alias Kampala, William Nyanzi alias Mboggo, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Ali Buken alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo alias Suki, Ibra Tamale, Muzafalu Mwanga alias Main Gate Muwa, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Geoffrey Onzima alias Tower, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssebiranda alias Giant, Sharif Najja alias Don Sharif and Brain Ssemanda alias Dictator Museveni must go.

Others are Robert Katumba, Charles Mpanga, Geoffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu alias Pympah, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Dog City Kadogo, Daniel Oyerwot alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa alias Oshea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

The other group is of 13 accused people who were granted bail last week and these include Rachel Akiiki Tusiime, Saphinah Nansovo, Jamie’s Namwenje Kalyango, John Miiro, William Ntegge aka Kyuma Kya Yesu, Bonny Obicho aka Makanika, Fatumah Namubiru, Joy Namuyimba aka Joy Strong, Monica Twashemerirwe alias Monic, Oliver Lutaya, Benedict Musisi and Nelson Ndyasiima.