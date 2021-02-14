For far too long, being single on Valentine’s Day has been considered somewhat of a faux pas. That’s because the narrative around the holiday generally focuses on couples who want to celebrate their love.

Cool. But how about we change the game this year? So what if you don’t have a boo? Oh, and no bae either?

No problem! Let’s normalize treating ourselves to the best experiences on Valentine’s Day regardless of our relationship status.

Well, we’ve compiled an exciting list of five of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day when you’re single.

Buy Your Own Flowers & Candy

What is Valentine’s Day without flowers and sweets? Make yourself feel warm and fuzzy with your favorite floral arrangements and candy. If you’re feeling crafty, follow an online tutorial or workshop on how to create your own arrangement.

Tune into Netflix

No matter if you’re a rom-com connoisseur or an action film enthusiast, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to binge watch your favorite content on your favorite streaming service.

Snuggle up on the couch with your favorite blanket, prepare some snacks, and settle in for the day.

Pamper yourself with a pedicure or manicure

A little pampering can go a long way! Treat yourself to a soothing manicure and pedicure. There’s nothing like a fresh paint job.

Spread love

Valentine’s Day may have gotten a reputation for being all about romantic love, but it’s actually the perfect time to show the people in your life how much they mean to you. Flowers, a card, and other thoughtful gifts can make someone else’s day brighter.

Write Yourself a love letter

It may sound a little weird, but the relationship we have with ourselves is the longest relationship we’ll ever be in. That in mind, we need to express gratitude and extend grace to ourselves at all times. Just think about all the obstacles you’ve overcome, the bad days you’ve weathered and the amazing things you’ve accomplished. All of those things are more than enough examples of why you deserve to be celebrated. Write yourself a heartfelt love letter to express joy and honor the greatness that lives within you.