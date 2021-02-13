With hours to go to Valentine’s Day 2021, how about you put yourself and your loved one in the hands of experts? Spa-Mania on Ntinda-Kisasi road near Watoto Church is the perfect destination to spend your February 14.

At only 280,000/-, you can enjoy the most relaxing and memorable Valentine’s Day you have had in years. Spa-Mania will ensure that you will have at your disposal a variety of relaxing and romantic regimen as and when you choose on this Sunday of love.

For just that price, you can enjoy a hot stone massage (perfect in what is turning out to be a rainy February!). You can dip into the jacuzzi primed just to the temperature you need it at to release the tensions and stresses of the week as you bond with your beloved.

But what is Valentine’s Day without a bottle of wine, cake and kisses? Spa-Mania guarantees that once you snap up this attractive package, the first two will be in plentiful supply in the privacy and comfort of our premises for you and your loved one. You can even watch a movie and chill thereafter as you relax after a professional massage and therapy from the highly trained staff.

Spa-Mania is already open from 9am to 9pm to receive your bookings and begin a memorable weekend away from Kampala into the world of your love. Do not hesitate to book early and begin your V-Day with Spa-Mania.