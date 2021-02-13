The issue of the recent spate of kidnaps and the missing Ugandans will be key on the agenda as President Museveni addresses the country on the security situation later today.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama on Friday announced that the President will address the country on the security situation.

“President Museveni will address the country tomorrow, Saturday, on security and related issues. Time: 8pm. Live on all radios and TVs,”Wanyama tweeted.

The Nile Post has however learnt that President will specifically address the issue of the recent spate of abductions of civilians by security agencies which has created fear among citizens.

This website has also learnt that Museveni earlier this week summoned a meeting of security chiefs to get briefed about the security situation, especially the issue of abductions.

Towards the January,14 polls, the abductions, mainly opposition supporters increased in several parts of the country.

There was an outcry by members of the public over the manner in which many people were being arrested by men in uniform using Toyota Hiace vans commonly referred to as “drones” with either concealed number plates or without number plates at all and taken to unknown destinations.

Many of the people arrested went missing for a number of days and later resurface with torture wounds whereas many others remain missing and this has created fear and panic among members of the public.

Recently, the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo and the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola found a hard time explaining the whereabouts of the missing people.

Responding to questions from journalists, the duo admitted they could not explain the whereabouts of the missing Ugandans.

“I wish we had known that earlier. We would be able to say there are 40 to 20. Certainly, we do know people have been reported missing and we are tracking that record. When you make a general statement, the inquiry becomes difficult,”Odongo told journalists during a press conference.

However, the minister later told parliament that the whereabouts of 31 out of the 44 missing people are still not known.

A total of 31 people is yet to be traced but investigations continue. I undertake to give progress about the ongoing investigations with time as they are being undertaken,”Odongo said.

Order

A few weeks ago, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech issued an order to the CID director AIGP Grace Akullo and her Crime Intelligence counterpart, AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira to ensure all the people abducted are arraigned before courts of law.

However, the directive has not been heeded to, as none of those abducted has been taken to court if there are any charges against them.

Recently, 10 operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force(JATT) were arrested for masterminding the abductions but it is not established whether they did it on their own or they were acting on directives from their bosses.