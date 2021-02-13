The commander of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Brig Jeff Mukasa has been transferred, the Nile Post has learnt.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre is a body that is in charge of the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force(JATT) and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI).

According to the latest changes in the UPDF, Brig Mukasa has now been moved to School of Military Intelligence and Security commonly also known as SOMI.

He has since been replaced by Brig DB Twesigomwe as National Counter Terrorism Centre commander.

This website has since learnt that Brig Mukasa’s transfer came last week and was as a result of the recent spate of abductions by civilians by security personnel travelling in numberless Toyota Hiace vehicles commonly referred to as “drones”.

It is said that JATT operatives were accused of being behind the wave of abductions of these civilians, a situation that has triggered not only condemnation of security agencies but also created fear among members of the public.

The Nile Post last week reported that an operation led to the arrest of 10 operatives from JATT believed to have been the masterminds of the spate of abductions and the group is currently under detention.

It is not yet established whether the operations to abduct the civilians were sanctioned or were done by the individual operatives for their own selfish interests and taken to secluded places where they were tortured.

However, the army denied claims that the JATT commander was transferred because of the continued cases of kidnaps but according to UPDF spokespersons, it was a normal transfer to another duty station just like it is always done to other officers.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation today, Saturday evening about the current security situation and it is said the issue of abductions will be key on the agenda.