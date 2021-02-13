Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has sued the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi over the closure of NUP offices.

Kyagulanyi in his lawsuit filed at the High Court, contends that on January 16th, his secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya informed him that a large number of security officers had surrounded their party headquarters in Kamwokya.

Kyagulanyi states that when he went to the party offices, he was not allowed the access to the premises adding that he was not told why the offices are under siege by the UPDF, LDU and the plain-clothed operatives.

He notes that the security blocked all entrances to and from the offices and never allowed anyone to enter the offices in the process destabilising the party business.

According to Kyagulanyi, since he was aggrieved with the decision to announce Museveni as the winner of the January 14, 2021, presidential elections, the party offices remain under the control of security.

Kyagulanyi further states that during the said period, he was under house arrest and couldn’t move out to assess the situation.

Kyagulanyi alleges that they have been subjected to inconveniences, mental anguish and emotional stress for which the respondents should be held liable.

Through his lawyers of Pace Advocates led by George Musisi, Kyagulanyi wants to be compensated for the damages caused to them for the violation of their constitutional rights and pay an interest of 20% per annum on the awards as well as the costs of the suit.