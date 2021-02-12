Zimbabwe is to import 800,000 Covid-19 vaccines from China within the next month, according to the minister of information.

The first delivery of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines – a donation from China – will arrive next week while 600,000 vaccines purchased by Zimbabwe will arrive in early March.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s announcement was posted on Twitter.

Zimbabwe had earmarked $100m (£72,400) for buying vaccines, the minister said.

The initial objective is to inoculate at least 60% of the population, the threshold for herd immunity.

The first phase vaccinations will prioritise frontline workers, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

Russia had donated some Sputnik V vaccinations and negotiations were ongoing to get more; vaccines from India and through the African Union were also expected, she said.

The country, which has an estimated population of 13 million, has had more than 34,000 recorded cases of coronavirus and more than 1,300 deaths.

A strict lockdown has been in place since 5 January, following a surge in infections over the festive season.

