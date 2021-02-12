An initiative by five South African mothers to find relatable books for their children has developed into a fully-fledged online store called Ethnikids.

Two of the co-founders, Tina Akuoko and Khumo Tapfumaneyi, told the BBC about how they have managed to gather a collection of stories, featuring characters of colour and which are in various indigenous languages

“When you don’t find material or media with people that look like you it makes you question, especially as a child, ‘Is my brown skin not enough? Is my kinky hair too tough?’ Ms Akuoko says.

Creating Ethnikids has been a rewarding journey for both Ms Akuoko and Ms Tapfumaneyi.

“There are a lot of creatives and a lot of incredible stories to tell and that the audience and the market has been incredibly receptive so there definitely is demand,” Ms Tapfumaneyi says.

Source: BBC