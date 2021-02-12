As some people prepare to celebrate Valentine’s day, police has warned them against organising parties as the country continues to battle with Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have read, listened and seen several advertisements both online and in traditional media advertising parties in different places like hotels, beaches and other open arenas to celebrate Valentine’s day on February 14, 2021,”said Patrick Onyango,the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“The Public Health rules, 2020, that was put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19 is still in operation. We want to warn the organisers of these parties to desist from breaking the law and stop advertising for the events.”

He appealed to members of the public to report to them any party or event that breaches the Covid-19 regulations.

He also warned any person that will attend such events that will be arrested for breaching the laws.