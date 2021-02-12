Akram Musisi

Last year four candidates competed for the top seat at the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU).

Geoffrey Nsamba, Dusman Okee, Jack Wavamuno, and Dipu Ruparelia were all in the contention.

Dipu Ruparelia won the race free and square.

Months later, Nsamba, a lawyer and former rally driver started undermining Ruparelia. Instead of working together to develop motorsport, he has tried to create controversy where there is none and built mountains out of anthills.

Nsamba has made his name stirring controversy. When he served on the legal committee of FUFA, he engaged in bitter exchanges with Lawrence Mulindwa the then FUFA president.

Some sponsors pulled out of the league as a result of this feud and Mulindwa was forced to resign as a result.

He claimed Mulindwa and FUFA CEO Edgar Watson were illegally running football activities.

Later Kavuma Kabenge on behalf of Express sued FUFA saying that FUFA is not legally constituted as per the National Council Act.

Later FUFA and Express FC met and came up with an out of court consent which was supposed to be signed in court after several meetings which Nsamba did not attend.

Nsamba only appeared during the following court sitting where the consent judgement was supposed to be signed but he refused to sign on behalf of FUFA, leading to dramatic scenes at court.

It is understood that Mulindwa was considering a power sharing deal as he tried to strike compromise with his opponents who had overwhelmed FUFA with court case.

They had given Mulindwa two options: either he takes presidency and gives them all the Vice positions or the other way round. Mulindwa chose to step away from the chaos.

Now Nsamba is trying to clash with DIPU Ruparelia, derailing FMU’s activities. Can’t he give him some breathing space?

The author is a fan of motorsport

[email protected]