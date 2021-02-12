Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda has advised Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to accept defeat in the recently concluded Presidential elections so that he gets ample time to go back to the drawing board ahead of 2026.

His remarks followed Kyagulanyi’s petition after the declaration of the presidential polls to challenge Museveni’s victory in last month’s election, claiming the poll was rigged

Bobi Wine came second behind veteran leader Museveni in the January 14 vote that followed some of country’s worst pre-election bloodshed in years.

Under the constitution Bobi Wine had 15 days from the day of declaration of results by the Electoral Commission to challenge the outcome.

According to Mwenda by accepting defeat, Bobi Wine would have made a strategic move because it would free him to organise his party and traverse this country to build a base to win in 2026.

“The best option for Kyagulanyi was to do two things after the election; concede defeat and disavow violence as an instrument of change,”Mwenda said while appearing on NBS Media Round Table.

He said since Museveni has stayed in power for 35 years, he is physically, intellectually and ideologically exhausted.

“He doesn’t have the energy to do many things. The second best option was for Kyagulanyi to go to court, which he has done. I hope he will accept the decision of the courts, which might not be in his favour,”he noted.

Regarding the recent wave of kidnappings, Mwenda said: “There are moments they [NRM] have acted civilised and barbaric when they feel threatened. It is not new that they are abducting and kidnapping people. What is disturbing to me is that we don’t seem to outgrow this problem.”