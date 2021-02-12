Government has secured a grant from Japan worth Shs 134 billion to improve roads in refugee hosting areas in West Nile sub region.

Uganda is home to approximately 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers with Bidibidi refugee settlement in the West Nile sub region hosting the highest number of refugees, approximately 280,000 refugees.

The minister of Finance and Economic Development Matia Kasaija said the big numbers have increased pressure on the social economic infrastructure in the region leading to dilapidated roads.

“These people need services and they are also engaged in commercial activities therefore poor infrastructure limits their development,” Kasaija said.

The Shs 134 billion from the Japanese government will be used to upgrade the 23.6km of Yumbe – Manibe road in Yumbe district where the condition of the roads are in a bad shape

“The road will provide access to a number of refugee settlements including Imvepi, Bidibidi, Lobule and Palorinya settlement. It will also facilitate trade between Uganda and DRC, South Sudan and the Central African Republic by connecting to Koboko,” Kasaija said.

The ambassador of Japan to Uganda Hidemoto Fukuzawa said their main aim is to see that social and economic activities in refugee settlements are rejuvenated.

He said the project will in part utilise the labour based technology concept in improving the feeder roads which is intended to build skills and create employment for the refugees.

Allen Kagina, the executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority notes that the government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency is funding a number of projects in Uganda.

