The UPDF has said two cadet trainees were on Thursday injured when an army chopper crashed immediately after take-off in Entebbe.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso the incident happened at around 2:15 pm near Lido beach.

“Today afternoon at about 2:15 pm a jet ranger piloted by two cadet trainees on a mutual training flight came down immediately after take-off near Lido beach,” Byekwaso said.

The army spokesperson said the two trainees have since been rushed to the hospital to ascertain their health.

” Our aviation team is on the ground to investigate the mishap.”

The incident comes barely a week after a UPDF chopper crashed in Somalia.

Four Ugandan soldiers serving under the AMISOM who were in the chopper were injured in the accident.