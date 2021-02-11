The head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has called for much more help to reach the victims of the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Francesco Rocca said he was very concerned by the conditions and warned of rising malnutrition.

The government has been criticised for preventing humanitarian agencies from reaching victims of the conflict. It has promised greater aid access.

After visiting the city of Mekelle, the head of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said those most in need of help were children, their mothers and the elderly.

Mr Rocca said hospitals were lacking basic medical supplies and warned of rising levels of serious malnutrition.

The president of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society said 80% of the Tigray region was still cut off from humanitarian assistance.

Abera Tola warned that thousands could starve to death in the coming weeks.

The government has been slow to allow help in. It doesn’t control all of Tigray.

But some analysts suggest stopping the food could be a tactic to push the rebels to surrender.

Source: BBC