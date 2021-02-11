A few minutes from now, the Supreme Court will start the pre-hearing session for the election petition filed by National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory in the just-concluded election.

As early as 8am, lawyers from both sides had arrived and took their positions as they wait for judges to arrive for the session to start.

Unlike before, the session will be held in a tent erected outside the Supreme Court building so as to properly observe the Coronavirus guidelines whereas another one has been set a few metres away, to accommodate journalists covering the session.

Several giant screens have been erected to help those who cant access the two tents to be able to clearly follow the proceedings.

Counter-terrorism police officers have been seen pacing up and down in a bid to ensure the security of all parties and the judges plus other members of the public are safe.

According to judiciary spokesperson, Solomon Muyita, the session will be broadcast live on the judiciary social media pages and on various media houses.

Lawyers

In this case, Museveni is represented by lawyers from K &K Advocates including Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Ebert Byenkya, Edwin Karugire and Usaama Ssebuufu whereas Joseph Matsiko, Elison Karuhanga, Eric Sabiiti, Alfred Okello Oryem and Jet Tumwebaze represent Electoral Commission.

The Attorney General’s office is represented by William Byaruhanga, Francis Atooke, Christine Kaahwa, Martin Mwambutsya and George Kalemera.

On the other side, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers include Medard Sseggona, Sam Muyizzi, Anthony Wameli, Fredrick Kalule,Abdalla Kiwanuka, Abubaker Ssekanjako, Sulaiman Kakaire and Ukasha Ssekajja.

Justices

The panel of nine justices to preside over the case include the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, Faith Mwondha, Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, Paul Mugamba, Esther Kisaakye, Stella Arach Amoko, Rubby Opio Aweri, Percy Tuhaise, Mike Chibita and Ezekiel Muhanguzi.