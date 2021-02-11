The Ministry of Education and Sports has indicated that the semi candidates in Primary six (6), Senior Three (3), and Senior five (5) will be required to report to school in the next two weeks.

According to a circular from Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Education, also students in other classes specifically Primary Four and Five will be expected in school by April.

Semi candidates (P6, S3, and S5) will report back to school on March 1, 2021, and study for 14 weeks before breaking off on 21st May 2021.

Pupils in Primary Four and Five will report back on April 6th after PLE examinations. They will study for 8 weeks and break off on June 4th, 2021 to allow lower primary classes to report back and use the facilities.

Pupils in P1, P2, and P3 will report back on June 7th, 2021, and study for 8 weeks, which will end on 24th July 2021.

Students in S1 will be expected back on April 12th, 2021 while their counterparts in S2 are expected at the end of May. The two will then break off on July 3rd and July 24th respectively.

“Students from Technical Vocation Education and Training Institutions, Primary Teachers Colleges and National Teachers Colleges shall report back starting March 1st, 2021 and follow a shift system to ensure that the COVID-19 SOPs are strictly observed,” the statement reads.

“Universities and other Tertiary institutions shall open in a phased manner starting on March 1st, 2021. Face to Face sessions should be conducted in shifts and should be prioritized for courses and course units that require practical hands-on and laboratory work,” the statement continues.

According to the Ministry, the academic year for 2020 is expected to end in June 2021 and thereafter, a new calendar will be rolled out.