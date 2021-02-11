Veteran politician, Augustine Ruzindana who served as Uganda’s first Inspector General of Government between 1986 and 1996 has urged the government to reduce tension across the country if the country is to achieve the stability that all Ugandans want.

Ruzindana said that the recently held elections left many people dissatisfied and divided along political lines, which has created a lot of unhealthy tension that we must work to reduce as a country if the country is to go forward.

Ruzindana made these comments while appearing on the NBS Television Morning Breeze on Thursday.

“There is a lot of tension in the country and we need to reduce it. The common ground for all of us is to have stability in the country,” Ruzindana said.

Ruzindana urged the government and President Yoweri Museveni to evaluate some of the actions that they are taking, knowing that in the background of their actions is an already suffering population and disgruntled population.

Ruzindana said that the selling point of the Museveni regime was always that the regime ushered into peace and respect of human rights, which has now been violated. The veteran politician cautioned the government to rethink its strategy.

“The reputation of the current regime was that the ordinary person is never violated by any official person be it from security. This has now been violated and that does not create an environment of peace,” Ruzindana said.

Ruzindana said that for the country to move on from past elections, there needs to be a dialogue between the government and the opposition instead of pointing fingers at each other.