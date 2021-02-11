Works and Transport minister General Katumba Wamala has urged car importers led by YUASA Investments Ltd to continue to offer fair prices to new buyers.

General Wamala said that car importers should not use the excuse of following the law to hike the prices of vehicles in their lots. He was referring to the recently passed law that bars importation of cars manufactured more than 15 years ago.

He commended YUASA for leading the way in holding the line and not charging new vehicle owners exorbitant charges as the economy adjusts to this new law.

The works and transport minister noted that despite the turbulence the Ugandan economy had withstood in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, YUASA had continued to charge fair prices.

General Wamala made the remarks during his meeting with YUASA CEO Hashim AR Wahaib.

The YUASA Chief Executive Officer Wahaib thanked General Wamala for his kind words. Wahaib explained that YUASA did not regard its customers as one off buyers but sought to build a lifetime relationship with them. He said this is why YUASA endeavours to meet the vehicle needs of the customers by charging fair prices and handing over vehicles that meet the requirements of the law.

Wahaib further explained to General Katumba Wamala that YUASA had embarked on retraining of its staff and car brokers to better protect themselves from COVID-19. He said that any customers that entered their lots around the country would be met with well trained personnel who follow COVID-19 SOPs to ensure safe interactions.

Wahaib said that unlike many car importers, YUASA is dedicated to bettering Ugandan society through public good gestures that have long term impact. He explained that this is what had motivated YUASA in years past to help, for example, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) acquire new vehicles for its fleet and staff on a personal level.

General Wamala congratulated Wahaib on his continued business success and urged other businesses to pick lessons from their conscientious business practices.

Wahaib had called upon the works and transport minister when General Katumba Wamala made these remarks.