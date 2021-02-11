The General Court Martial in Makindye has written to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi reminding him of the pledge made by President Museveni to have Gen Kale Kayihura pardoned.

In a February 2, 2021 letter, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, the army court chairman seeks guidance from the CDF on how to proceed with the matter after being approached by a group of youths from Kisoro seeking an update.

“… the youths approached me seeking progress on His Excellency’s promise on Gen Kale Kayihura’s case before the court while he was conducting his presidential campaign in Kisoro district. This is forwarded for your guidance,” Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said.

While campaigning in Kisoro on January,5,2020, leaders from Kayiura’s home district led by the LC5 chairman, Abel Bizimana asked President Museveni to consider pardoning the son of the soil in case he had any deeds.

“You are the most merciful president we have ever heard and you have forgiven many people. We beg you forgive Gen.Kayihura for anything he may have wronged you,”Bizimana told the President on Monday afternoon.

Several other party leaders joined Bizimungu to lie prostrate on the ground as they in unison asked that Museveni considers pardoning Kayihura who was impactful in mobilizing for votes for the ruling NRM party and specifically President Museveni in the area.

In response to the request, President Museveni said he was ready to talk to the army court to see what to do with charges against the former police chief.

“You have told me that Kale Kayihura is a good mobiliser in this area and has done a lot for the party and that you want him pardoned. Since you have asked me to pardon him like I have always done to other people, I will talk to the military prosecution to see what to do with the charges. I will personally follow it up,”Museveni said amid cheers from the excited leaders.

The President said since the party leaders from the area had sat and unanimously agreed to have their son of the son pardoned, he could not do contrary to their request.

“Since the leaders of Kisoro sitting here have asked me to pardon that great NRM mobiliser, I will personally put the request to the military prosecution.”

Charges

Gen Kale Kayihura’s charges stem from his 10 year tenure as the Inspector General of Police and he is charged together with former police director in charge of Crime Intelligence, Col.Ndahura Atwooki, ACP Herbert Muhangi, the former Flying Squad Commander, SSP Richard Ndaboine (former head of Police Cyber Crime Unit) and Nixon Agasiirwe(former commander, Special Operations Unit).

Others are AIP Jonas Ayebaze, ASP Patrick Muramira(former deputy commander police Special Operations Unit) and Detective constable Abel Ktagenda.

The group is accused of aiding and abetting kidnap and repatriation of Rwandese refugees back to Rwanda against their own will.

It is alleged that between the year 2012 and 2016, by omission and commission, the group aided and abetted the actions of subordinate police officers and others on various occasions without hindrance to kidnap and illegally repatriated Rwandan exiles, refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda including Lt.Joel Mutabazi, Jackson Karemera and Sgt. Innocent Karisa.

They are also charged with failure to protect war materials contrary to section 122(1) (2) (d) of the UPDF

The state alleges that between the year 2010 and 2018 the police officers on various occasions allowed the issue of arms and ammunitions to unauthorized persons including members of Boda boda 2010 led by one Abdullah Kitatta.

The group is also accused of failure to supervise and ensure accountability for the arms and ammunitions issued to specialized units under the office of the Inspector General of Police including the Flying Squad, Special Operations Unit, witness protection unit and the Crime Intelligence directorate of the police force.