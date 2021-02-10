Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has rewarded over 15,000 customers with fuel, airtime and other goods worth shs40 Million in the ongoing nationwide ‘10 Weeks of Cheer-Reloaded’ promotion.

Speaking at the rewarding ceremony of the batch of jackpot winners at Shell Makindye, Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director Gilbert Assi said the campaign is aimed at rewarding existing customers as well as well as to encourage other motorists to try the Shell brands.

“Through this campaign, we are giving our customers a double benefit of complementary fuel while still enhancing the performance of their cars. We have seen an increasing uptake of Shell Fuel Save customers looking to get extra fuel for both short and long distance drives. This is as a result of their appreciation of the fuel’s capability to enhance everyday driving performance and responsiveness,” Assi said.

Through weekly draws, 10 lucky jackpot winners are rewarded with UGX 200,000 worth of fuel each.

According to Moses Kebba, the Vivo Uganda Marketing Manager, the promotion that was aimed at rewarding loyal motorists has seen the number of Shell customers go up since December when the promotion was launched.

“We have got a good response from customers. Most importantly, we didn’t look so much at selling more products but rewarding the loyal customers and this has been successfully achieved. This is important to us as a company,”Kebba said.