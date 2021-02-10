It’s just a few weeks since the country went to the presidential and parliamentary polls as directed by articles 59, 77, and 98 of our constitution. I congratulate the Independent Electoral Commission for conducting a peaceful election that saw the incumbent President Museveni win with 58% followed by Hon Kyagulanyi Robert aka Bobi Wine who scored 37% of the total vote. This affirms the confidence Ugandans have in the ruling Party NRM and its Chairman.

And for parliamentary Elections, allow me also to congratulate our legislators who made it to the 11th Parliament and their political parties. NRM of President Museveni also scored highly with 64% of the total number followed by NUP of Bobi Wine and then FDC of Patrick Amuriat Oboi. I don’t know where Independents belong but they are also quite a number.

Different from other elections, this was a scientific one with fewer interactions between candidates and the electorates, and we all know that it was as a result of Covid19. This mode of campaign affected final results greatly and up to today, people don’t know whom they voted especially on Parliamentary positions, and those who have known them are regretting why they did so.

Yesterday, one of the TV stations in the country had a headline in one of our local dialects Kino Twakolaki? Literally meaning What is this, we did? This was in regard to the loss of Hon Miyingo of Bamunanika constituency in Luwero District, a few days ago, people from Mityana stormed the Ministry of ICT with a bouquet of regrets and apologies for not voting Hon Judith Nabakoba back to the 11th house, In Wakiso District, voters were shocked after interacting with their area Woman MP-elect, some were even asking her, what she won. This is the same story in many areas where NUP won overwhelmingly.

Of course, this is not meant to say that NUP sent weak members to the 11th Parliament but it’s one of the effects this scientific campaign had on this election. The wave of change had no voices of reason in decision making and it’s the reason we see these groups appealing to Electoral Commission to organize fresh elections if possible, to rectify the mistakes made. What this means for NUP and their leader Hon Kyagulanyi will be determined by the performance of these new members who have joined Parliament.

In the last elections, the wave passed by Rukungiri and FDC took 3 out of 4 seats, and the reverse is true after a period of one term. (5 years.) This is where NUP should put much focus on if the party must maintain the 61 seats they enjoy now in Parliament. The political wave is equated to the excitement couples have at the beginning of a relationship, or to the Kisoro morning snow before the sunrise.

As we focus on these coming five years, the ruling Party should change strategy in mobilization by involving the new groups comprised of youthful people to counter tendencies of excitement that defined Kyagulanyis camp. We should expect a lot of political educational engagements at the National Leadership Institute for not only NRM cadres but also young people from all tribes of political parties in this country, this will help the young people to appreciate that leadership is a serious field that requires committed people to steer the growth of this mighty country Uganda.

Rukundo Paul Rwabihurwa

A University Lecturer.