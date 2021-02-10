A livestock quarantine has been imposed on areas of Mbarara city and the district following an outbreak of the foot and mouth disease (FMD).

The Mbarara district veterinary officer Dr. Andrew Akashaba said Biharwe and Kagongi sub-county in the city and district respectively are the most affected areas.

This implies that with immediate effect all movement of cattle, goats, sheep, pigs and their products within the affected areas are prohibited until further notice.

Slaughter places have also been closed with immediate effect as vaccination plans take course.

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other hoofed ruminants.