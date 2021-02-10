Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon re-election for a sixth term as the President of Uganda.

The final tally of the January 14 presidential polls indicated that Museveni got 6,042898votes representing 58.38% whereas Robert Kyagulanyi who came second got 35.08% (3631437 votes).

In his congratulatory message, Netanyahu described Museveni as his friend noting that his re-election will see the relations between Israel and Uganda continue to flourish.

“In recent years, ties between our two countries have become stronger and I am confident that through the joint efforts of our governments, Israeli-Ugandan cooperation will continue to expand,” Netanyahu said.

“I wish you success as you begin your new term in office and I look forward to further enhancing our relations for the mutual benefit of both our countries.”

Netanyahu joins a host of other world leaders to congratulate President Museveni upon re-election for a sixth term.

Relations

The relations between Uganda and Israel have in recent years continued to flourish.

Last year, Netanyahu visited Uganda for the second time in a period of four years after the July 2016 visit to commemorate the 40thanniversary of the Israel government’s raid at Entebbe airport to rescue their citizens who had been held hostage in 1976 by the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

During the second visit, President Museveni accepted to open up an embassy in Jerusalem whereas Netanyahu also accepted to return the offer by opening up an embassy in Kampala.

Consequently, Ishta Asiimwe Kutesa, a daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa was been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Israel to Uganda by the Israel Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi.