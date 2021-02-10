The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped corruption-related charges against Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi, the chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC).

Ntambi was battling the charges at the Anti-corruption Court in Kololo.

The charges were dropped on the grounds of lack of sufficient evidence from the State House Anti Corruption Unit.

Ntambi was accused of fraud and of superintending over unethical practices that have seen staff polarised along tribal lines.

It is alleged that between November 2018 and April 2019 at EOC offices in Kampala District, Mugabe, Mujuni, Jjemba, and Ntambi being employed in the commission in their respective positions conspired to defraud the government of Shs35 million and more than Shs9.4 million between January and April 2019.

Since she became the chairperson of the commission, it was alleged that Ntambi unfairly dismissed over 11 staff, terminated over 10 staff contracts.

In 2017/ 2018, the Auditor General advised the commission to employ people on permanent contracts however the chairperson declined and this has since led to financial losses.

Ntambi was jointly accused with nine other former employees of the commission who were interdicted after they were charged.