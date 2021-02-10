The state minister for Housing, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has said that the loss the National Resistance Movement (NRM) suffered in the central region during the just concluded elections should not be a cause for alarm.

At least 24 ministers and three NRM bigwigs in the central region were thrown out of Parliament, painting a picture that NRM had lost touch in the central.

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Wednesday, Baryomunsi said that this loss should not be an issue to worry about on their side because such waves happen but do not last.

“These waves come and go. The wave in the central region, we know why it happened and we shall fix it. There is no cause for alarm,” Baryomunsi said.

With many people now living in fear due to rampant kidnaps across several regions in the country, Baryomunsi said that the situation is not that gloomy as the opposition paints it, adding that government has a mandate to protect their citizens and they will fulfil that.

Baryomunsi also said that government will not just look on when the population is being threatened by a few bad elements.

“The NRM didn’t get 100% everywhere. Are you saying the State should just keep quiet and fail to protect the population when those who didn’t support the government want to protest?” Baryomunsi asked.

Baryomunsi urged the public to move on past the elections and work.