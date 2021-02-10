Police in Mpigi have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which 15 dead bodies were dumped at a village in Mpigi by unknown persons.

According to Lydia Tumushabe, the police spokesperson for the Katonga Region, the LC1 chairman for Busese A village in Nkozi sub-county, Mpigi district was informed of a person identified as Aisha Kwagala transferring remains of 15 persons from Kyengera to have them buried in some land in Busese village.

“This was however rejected by the landlord who forced Kwagala and her team to carry their bodies back. It’s believed that the remains were later brought back deep in the night and dumped in Busese village where they had already prepared for burial and they just left them unburied,”Tumushabe noted.

The police spokesperson noted that after being stopped from burying the bodies, the group returned at night and dropped them whereas the graves that had been dug were also left open.

Consequently, Police removed the 15 bodies wrapped in backcloth and conveyed them to Gombe hospital.

“The suspects are at large but inquiries into the offence of disturbing the peace of the dead registered under Nkz CRB: 005/2021 at Nkozi police station,”Tumushabe noted.