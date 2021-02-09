On Monday, 64,138 pupils in 10 states and three administrative areas started a national primary school-leaving certificate examination, which will end on Friday.

But exams have been suspended in seven counties, including one location in Warrap, the home state of President Salva Kiir, where there are not enough personnel available to invigilate the exam.

Media reports had suggested that children living in areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) of First Vice-President Riek Machar were denied the exams by the government, but the government explained the exams were suspended for securoty reasons.

“They were not denied – we have the challenge of access – we are not allowed as government officials to go to these areas.

“This is the reason why these pupils are not participating [in the exam] today, and there is no any other way for us to take the exam if the personnel in charge are not given access and they are not secure to go to these areas,” Awut Deng Achuil, Minister of General Education and Instructions told the BBC in the capital, Juba, on Monday.

She said the ministry will organise a substitute exam next week for pupils who missed the papers this week due to lack of access to their areas.