MultiChoice Uganda announced yesterday that Pearl Magic is expanding and will be adding a new channel: Pearl Magic Prime to its stable. The channel went live from Monday, 8 February 2021.

Channel Director Timothy Okwaro said their mandate as a channel is to provide viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural nuances.

“We cannot wait for audiences to experience this new addition to our stable.We will continue to work with the established and upcoming local producers to deliver on world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment in developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region,” Okwaro said.

Since the inception of Pearl Magic two years ago, the channel has fast become the leading local entertainment brand in Uganda and the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to amplify the viewing experience.

Pearl Magic Prime will at launch feature a drama entitled Prestige, Mama and Me, a television series that falls within the dramedy category, Sanyu- a telenovela as well as Story Yange, an epic docu-series that explores the humble beginnings, meteoric rises, devastating falls and crippling vices of the most popular social influencers in Uganda.

Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda said that he was excited about the launch of Pearl Magic Prime as well as the investment that has been injected to ensure for growth and accessibility of local content in Uganda.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting with our audiences,” he said.

Saleh said that the channel will be available exclusively to DStv subscribers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus as well as DStv Premium packages.

Pearl Magic Prime is a channel on DStv that’s is owned by the MultiChoice Group (MCG) the parent company of M-Net, one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 19.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent.

Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.