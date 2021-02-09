The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is holding Jimmy Odaka commonly aka Governor for allegedly defrauding people over Shs 500 million in fake gold transactions.

The suspect who is a resident of Mirumu Town Council in Abim District was arrested yesterday from a hideout in Soroti.

This follows a reported case of fraud amounting from Boniface Mumbere, a businessman.

According to CID spokesperson, Charles Twiine, the suspect has over 70 case files reported against him in Abim and Soroti respectively.

“The suspects admits to the fraud but claims that the money received was shared by several people whose contacts he cant trace,”he said in a statement.

He said their teams are still carrying out investigations as the files are processed for prosecution.