By Phillip Mwebaza

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in conjunction with the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) held a one day media seminar aimed at promoting the media journey of ambitious young journalists at the university level.

The event was held at the IUIU Kampala campus in Kibuli and in attendance were representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy, journalists and more than 25 students of journalism at the university.

In an interview with the Nile Post, the university head of faculty of Arts and social sciences Eng. Kasagga Usama referred to the seminar as “a pool of opportunities” for the university students pursuing Mass Communication.

“This is a strong opportunity for our students to lobby for opportunities like fully funded scholarships in order to help them advance their careers. The main purpose of the seminar was meant to link the university journalism students with the Iranian media while showing them how journalism is being practiced in Iran,” said Kasagga.

While speaking at the event, the cultural Counsel of the Islamic Republic of Iran representative Issa Katungulu hinted at the embassy’s collaboration with young professionals aimed at helping advance their careers.

Katungulu said that” The Embassy works with different categories of people including the youth, women, journalists and scholars in order to empower them with knowledge and also boost their careers. These opportunities are availed through the different fully funded scholarships the embassy gives.”

While addressing the students, the Cultural Chancellor of the cultural Counsel of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE. Muhammad Reza Ghezelsofla cautioned the journalism students against being biased while reporting and urged them to avoid being influenced like the western media.

“Being corrupt is considered as an evil act in Islam, so as young people, avoid being biased while doing your work. Always remember that there is no gain without pain.” Muhammad Reza said.

In addition to the above, Muhammad Reza encouraged the students to always start their development from within themselves and not on the outer part while remembering that religion and civilization are interconnected.

In reference to the Iranian culture, the former Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Health Dr. Asuman Lukwago offered the journalists and students present a chance to go to Iran and learn more about its culture later on in the year.

“I pledge to organize a trip to Iran after the COVID situation just to help you learn about the culture and practices of the people that live there,” said Dr. Asuman.

Speaking on the same event, veteran journalist Al hajji Ahmhed Kateregga Musaazi, lamented about the delayed government approval of the Islamic banking system.

“It has taken long to approve the Islamic Banking system in Uganda and thus, I request the representatives of the government present to put some pressure on parliament such that it can approve the Islamic Banking system as this will not only be for Muslims only but also those from other religions,” said Kateregga.

Mugambe Richard, a finalist who was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication, he says that his perception about the Muslim world greatly transformed into a positive one.

“Because of my prior exposure to Western content about the Muslim world, I had a biased opinion on Muslims. However, that has greatly changed since, and even more so today,” Richard cited.

The team leader of The African Journalism Institute (TAJIIA) Kasoozi Nasser advised students to choose the right path while pursuing their studies even if they not being monitored by the parents or guardians.

“The world is full of many challenges and these you are going to meet along the way but the reason that will give you an upper hand in life are the decisions you make right now as you are on your way to attain the degree,” said Kasoozi.

Members present were awarded certificates and future opportunities to upgrade their careers through fully funded scholarships.