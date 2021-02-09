Lawyers representing National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi have asked the Supreme Court to allow an application in which they seek to include new evidence to the petition challenging Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

In their arguments before the panel of nine justices of the Supreme Court, the lawyers led by Medard Sseggona told court that the house arrest that Kyagulanyi suffered made him disorganized and got no time to file enough evidence to support his case.

“After the election, the petitioner was placed under house arrested and only managed to get out after an order of the High Court. By the time he got out, he was left with only five days to gather evidence. That was therefore a disability factor,” Sseggona told court on Tuesday afternoon.

“With the entire post detention lacuna, it is only right to allow this application that the petition is amended.”

The lawyers argued that petitioners should never be stopped from making amendments aimed at ensuring that courts carry out good inquiries into cases before them.

They, therefore, noted that in the instant case, by allowing the application for new evidence, court will have done justice to the case by allowing evidence that would enable it carry out an inquiry into the 2021 presidential election.

“How do you conduct an inquiry into an election when some evidence is left out yet it could have been brought to the attention of the court? The only way the credibility of the presidency can be checked is by allowing such an application,”Sseggona added.

The National Unity Platform lawyers averred that by allowing the application to adduce new evidence which they had left out in their petition, not only the petitioner (Kyagulanyi) benefits but the entire country since it touches the leadership of the country.

The justices of the Supreme Court will rule on the same at 4pm.