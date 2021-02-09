Ugandan Luga flow rapper Gereson Wabuyi alias Gravity Omutujju shocked the nation when he unveiled his new mansion yesterday.

Omutujju, yesterday announced he was making final touches on his five bedroomed bungalow in Buziga, a Kampala suburb.

He took pictures at the site and captioned it “My 2nd house in Buziga”.

“You should invest, it’s good, don’t blow up your money,” he added.

Gravity’s achievement comes at a time when the entertainment industry is poverty-stricken, following the ban on events and concerts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several artistes have been rendered jobless, a number of them declared bankrupt while DJs, MCs, and event promoters are now into politics to salvage something.

Gravity at one moment claimed he was not working and brokenness had prompted him to move his family to the village for survival.