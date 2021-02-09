The board of trustees Busoga University has finally signed a memorandum of understanding with government for a smooth takeover of the defunct institution.

The ten member board of trustees handed over 300 acres of land to government, assets that include buildings worth shillings 21 billion.

The Bishop Central Busoga diocese Patrick Wakula in an interview with Nile post today said he expects the university to begin operating next academic year as long as a committee put in place decides on which courses to be taken up in the first phase.

“Judging from the pace at which things have been handled we believe next academic year the university will have started operations,” he said.

Wakula, who is also a member of the board of trustees put in place by the ministry of education and sports, said the takeover of the university by government follows numerous requests from local leaders to the president.

“They local leaders told the president having a public university in the area will reduce on the costs of travelling long distances seeking education for their children,“ he said.

He said following numerous follow up meetings between the church and Busoga University limited, an agreement was struck between the two ensure government smoothly takes over the institution and other administrative issues would be handled at a later stage.

“Some members of staff had registered the institution in their own names yet it’s privately owned,“ he said.

Wakula urged members of the public to support the idea of government take over the university saying it will greatly provide job opportunities to youths besides financially empowering traders in the area.

“Business owners in the area will be able to increase on their sales besides providing employment opportunities to saloon and hotel owners,“ he said.

He urged president Yoweri Museveni directs the ministry of finance clear an outstanding debt amounting to shillings 16 billion accruing from accumulated salary arrears, loans and court suits.

The LC 5 chairman Iganga,Patrick Kayemba said there is need by government to speed up the process of taking over of the university enable students pursue their studies uninterrupted.

“Its now two years since government took over the university but there is no work being done,” he noted.

Kayemba said headquarters of the university will be in Iganga district unlike rumors that had been spreading around saying it would be relocated to Kamuli.

The diocesan secretary Central Busoga diocese,Rev.Moses Wamukolo said officials from the ministry of lands have already opened boundaries establish the exact location of the university.