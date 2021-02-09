A section of Residents of Budaka district has vowed to storm the district council chambers to demonstrate in protest against council proceedings.

The irate residents led by one Mwanga Abubakar Madingi a resident of Nakibulu village Budaka town council in their letter addressed to the District Police Commander threatened that there will be bloody protest as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction on the matters for discussion as indicated in the order paper.

Madingi says their areas of concern is item number 5,7,8, and 9, which he says the council owes them a comprehensive explanation

According to the communique issued by Mr. Paul Koire, the clerk to council dated 29th Jan 2021 inviting councilors to come for a council meeting tomorrow Tuesday at 8 am some of the items in the order paper for deliberation include; (5) Appointment of the members of the district service commission, (7) Creation of Nabugalo sub-county out of Kameruka sub-county, (8) Creation of Kamonkoli municipality (9) Creation of Budaka north constituency among others.

On the appointment of the members of the district service commission, the residents vehemently oppose the move saying the current council has no moral to conduct such business has been the same council that implicated some members of the DSC over corruption tendencies.

The residents argued that all the above anomalies are attributed to the hurried decisions by the council in appointing these members without carrying the due diligence in the selection process.

On the creation of more administrative units which include Nabugalo sub-county out of Kameruka sub-county, creation of Kamonkoli municipality, and creation of Budaka North constituency, the residents say as they appreciate the creation of more administrative units but the current councils should give a thorough explanation on the state of Budaka municipality creation proposal which was tabled first.

The resident noted that they are not satisfied with the intentions of the outgoing council in the sense that 90% of the councilors including the district chairperson did not make it to the next council.

When contacted Hon Samuel Mubalya the district speaker said he was not aware of the planned demonstration adding that if it’s there the petitioners are ignorant and they lack what to do.

‘’I am pretty sure that I have not committed any illegality to convene a council meeting, as far as I know, our term of office expires in May this year so let those ignorant fellows continue wasting their time’’ the visibly irritated Mubalya said.