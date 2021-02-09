Embattled Director of Communications in parliament Chris Obore has indicated he expects former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi to be appointed Vice President and this would help things work out.

According to Obore who is having a torrid time retaining his position at parliament has for sometime aired his opinions to the public and most importantly expressed his support of the NRM openly.

Obore on Tuesday suggested that former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi would be the best pick to move things on for the ruling party.

“With Amama Mbabazi as VP (it’s my dream just) NRM will for the first time have a VP who is also an ideologue of the party,” he said.

Obore said that many appointed ones are picked from the streets and given power which has frustrated the work of the government.

“The rest of us picked on Kampala road and given power, will now have to learn to work the original NRM way. My dreams always come to pass,” he added.

Mbabazi who ran against Museveni in 2016 has been lately rumored to join Museveni’s long cabinet list.

In one of the campaign meetings by President Museveni, he said he is not working with Mbabazi, opening the debate for the possibility of him being part of government when the inauguration happens in May.

Mbabazi has also not been shy to mention that he is still closely working with president Museveni, notwithstanding that he has been a prominent visitor at State House in recent times.