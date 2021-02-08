The Uganda Police is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Hadad Mubiru, a former journalist of Red Pepper whose lifeless body was found lying on the road side in Kanyanya.

Social media reports indicated that the journalists was shot dead over the weekend but according to Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased had no bullet wounds or severe injuries on his body.

“The journalist was not shot at all, the cause of death is yet to be known after the postmortem, but as of now I can confirm there wasn’t any gun shot wounds on him,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to the KMP deputy spokesperson, the police in Kanyanya received a phone call from the community at around 8am on Sunday that there was a body on the roadside, which was later identified as that of Mubiru, a resident of Kanyanya Quarter Zone.

“The officers responded quickly and cordoned off the scene to facilitate investigations,” Owesigyire said.

Owesigyire said that police is now carrying out investigations to establish the cause of death as they wait for the postmortem report.