Parliament has again extended the leave of Chris Obore, the director of Communication and Public Affairs at the institution for another 144 days.

In a letter dated February 5 2020,Jane Kibirige, the Clerk of Parliament wrote to Obore notifying him that his leave had been extended.

The letter was copied to the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, Deputy Clerk Corporate Affairs, Deputy Clerk Parliamentary Affairs and also the General Council to Parliament.

“Please refer to mine dated 18th September 2019 of reference P.2659 requiring you to take your accumulated leave of 144 days and your subsequent conduct following the instructions. All these matters were discussed in the meeting of the parliamentary committee held on 7th January 2020,”the letter seen by The Nile Post reads.

While awaiting to be guided by the commission, Kibirige said”I have been directed to instruct you to remain away from your duties on the same terms as earlier communicated to you in my letter of 18th September 2019”

According to Kibirige, the Deputy Clerk Corporate Affairs is instructed to continue managing the affairs of the department of the Communication and Public Affairs.

Obore’s troubles started in March 2019 when Kibirige notified him that the Inspectorate of Government had conducted investigations noting that his recruitment as the Director Communication and Public Affairs was founded on an illegality because it contravened the Parliamentary Service (Staff) Regulations, 2001.

However, Obore through his lawyers, applied for an injunction restraining the Parliamentary Commission from implementing the Clerk’s decision to terminate his employment until the matter is determined.

Obore was recruited on August 19, 2015 by the Parliamentary Service.