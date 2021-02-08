Police in Mbarara have today arrested a one Christopher Nsereko aged 37years over alleged theft of money from clients of Stanbic Bank, Mbarara branch.

The suspect who is being held at the CPS in Mbarara is a resident of Kireka in Wakiso district. He was picked up from the bank after the police was tipped off.

The suspect, posing as a bank staff, has been making off with people’s money under the pretext of helping them carry out transactions.

Police sources told us that two other people believed to be accomplices of the suspect escaped from the bank and are said to be travelling in a MarK II, Reg No UAZ 592D.

“We caution members of the public to always be careful while making transactions in the bank by only dealing with bank officials to avoid being target of criminals,” a police officer said