The General Court Martial in Makindye has released on bail, 13 supporters to former National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

A group 49 supporters and private guards to Kyagulanyi were arrested in December last year in Kalangala and arraigned before the army court in Makindye on charges related to unlawful possession of ammunition.

On Monday, the army prosecutors led by Capt.Ambrose Guma told the court chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that they have instructions not to oppose the bail application for 12 of the 49 supporters and guards to Kyagulanyi.

The prosecutors said they have no problem with Rachel Akiiki Tusiime, Saphinah Nansovo, Jamie’s Namwenje Kalyango, John Miiro, Bonny Obicho aka Makanika, Fatumah Namubiru, Joy Namuyimba aka Joy Strong, Monica Twashemerirwe alias Monic, Oliver Lutaya, Benedict Musisi and Nelson Ndyasiima.

The lawyers also presented documents from St.Francis Hospital Nsambya indicating that William Ntege aka Kyuma Kya Yesu was supposed to undergo treatment before he was arrested.

In his ruling, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti accepted to release the 13 people on bail but set tough conditions to be met.

The army court chairman told the group that they are not supposed to move outside Kampala and Wakiso districts without the court’s permission and to report to the court twice a month.

“Each of you is supposed to pay shs20 million non -cash bond and each of your sureties to pay shs50 million non -cash. Breach of any of the above terms will lead to automatic cancellation of the bail,”Gutti told the group.

Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe to wait longer

The army court chairman, however, noted that Kyagulanyi’s singing partner,Ali Bukeni , also known as Nubian Li and the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe and 34 others will have to wait longer for the court to rule on their bail.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said he would rule on their bail on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Charges

The army prosecution alleges that all the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.