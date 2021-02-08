A new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s health ministry says.
A woman from the town of Biena near the city of Butembo has died from the disease.
The authorities say they are sending a response team to the area.
This would be DR Congo’s 12th Ebola outbreak.
The previous one occurred nearly three months ago in the west.
What is Ebola?
- Ebola is a virus that initially causes sudden fever, intense weakness, muscle pain and a sore throat
- It progresses to vomiting, diarrhoea and both internal and external bleeding
- People are infected when they have direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, faeces or bodily fluids of someone with Ebola
- Patients tend to die from dehydration and multiple organ failure
Source: BBC
