In a first of its kind, YUASA Investments Ltd has held a special COVID-19 seminar with over 100 car brokers at its Nakawa offices. The seminar was called for by YUASA CEO Mr Hashim AR Wahaib.

Mr Wahaib explained that YUASA felt it important to educate the car brokers about how to safeguard themselves from the Coronavirus that wrecked havoc on the world since late 2019 and much of 2020.

He said that as frontline workers for YUASA, the health of the car brokers is of prime importance because no amount of money can make up for their health. He said that it is crucial that the brokers understand that it is not just their health that is at stake but longterm future if they fall prey to the deadly virus that has claimed 2.3 million lives world wide.

He noted that because of the car brokers efforts, YUASA has continued to lead the market as East Africa’s leading importer of cars and trucks. In recognition of their efforts, Mr Wahaib said that YUASA is introducing a merit system of rewarding star performers every three months.

Mr Wahaib’s message was reinforced by a panel of medical doctors from Mulago national referral hospital and Kololo based Medipal Hospital. The doctors who included Dr Nelson Muhanguzi and Dr Lissa Nimusiima who educated the attendees on how to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as prescribed by the Ministry of Health to protect one from COVID-19.

Dr Muhanguzi from the Mulago hospital emergency unit urged the brokers never to allow to live in fear but to go out and test for COVID-19 whenever they suspect they have been exposed. Dr Muhanguzi explained that testing and knowing one’s results helps in receiving early treatment and not spreading the disease further to loved ones or their clients.

He said that a healthy person stands a better chance of overcoming COVID-19, if exposed. It is therefore important to constantly engage in physical exercise and eat healthily. He prescribed a simple diet affordable diet of warm water, lemons, pineapples, garlic and vitamins to boast their immunity.

Medipal Hospital’s Dr Nimusiima urged the brokers to adopt seriously the habit of wearing face masks to limit exposure. She demonstrated the correct way to wear a face mask as well as how to properly wash hands. She said that when wearing a face mask, you must cover both your nose and mouth and not just the mouth. She explained that this slight discomfort is better than being infected with COVID-19 which can claim one’s life.

YUASA CEO Mr Wahaib concluded the educational meet by congratulating the brokers on their hard work. He said that while many industries had suffered grievously because of the March to almost September 2020 lockdown, they had continued to meet their targets of attracting new customers to YUASA. He reminded them that they must guard their health because that is their most important asset which will lead them to a wealthy, well lived life.