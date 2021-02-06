The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has renovated a dental unit at Butenga health centre IV and a classroom block at Buyinjayinja Primary School in Bukomansimbi district.

The Army embarked on improving on the health standards and living conditions of the residents, as one of the activities to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The function to hand over the classroom blocks and dental unit was presided over by the State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi on Friday.

Kiwanda applauded the UPDF leadership for giving back to the community, noting that such gestures further cement the flourishing relationship between the army and the civilian population.

The Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma applauded the locals in Bukomansimbi for their unwavering support that they offered to both the non-combatant and combatant fighters during the liberation struggle, noting that the success of the war was of unconditional support.

“Without your support, the liberations struggle would not have been a success,” Kavuma said during the function.

The Bukomansimbi RDC, Teopista Lule Ssenkungo applauded the UPDF’s Engineering Brigade for the great work they did on refurbishing the buildings.

“We highly appreciate you for a two-classroom block having been constructed at our school. St. Luke Buyinjayinja Primary School and is now shinning. You will always be remembered in Buyinjayinja and generally in Bukomansimbi District. Let your efforts be rewarded,” Ssenkungo said.

The Headmistress of St. Luke Buyinjayinja Primary School Agnes Nakubuye noted that the renovation works will see the school become a model in the region noting that standards will also improve.

The District Health Officer for Bukomansimbi said the renovation of the dental unity and construction of a maternity ward at Butenga health centre IV would go a long way in improving health services to the people in the area.

The UPDF is currently involved in long symbolic civil-military activities to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita anniversary which will climax today, Saturday with main celebrations to be held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya and will be presided over by President Yoweri Museveni.