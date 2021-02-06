A joint security operation led by police has led to the arrest of 10 operatives who have been the masterminds of the recent wave of kidnaps by security using drone vehicles, the Nile Post has exclusively learnt.

Several people have in the past been arrested by armed security men both in uniform and in plain clothes travelling in numberless drove vehicles from either their homes or workplaces and many of them have never been seen again raising fear among members of the public.

This website has however learnt that a joint security operation this week led to the arrest 10 operatives attached to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) were arrested and are currently detained for masterminding the abductions.

According to a source that preferred anonymity, after complaints by members of the public, an investigation was launched and this led to the arrest of the 10 operatives.

“The operation was led by the DIGP himself(Lokech) and was successful. Culprits are currently in custody,” the source told the Nile Post.

It has however not been established by this website whether the operations to abduct the civilians were sanctioned or were done by the individual operatives for their own selfish interests and taken to secluded places where they were tortured from.

Abductions

Towards the January,14 polls, the abductions, mainly opposition supporters increased in several parts of the country.

There was an outcry by members of the public over the manner in which many people were being arrested by men in uniform using vans with either concealed number plates or without number plates at all and taken to unknown destinations.

Many of the people arrested went missing for a number of days and later resurface with torture wounds whereas many others remain missing.

Last week, the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo and the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola found a hard time explaining the whereabouts of the missing people.

Responding to questions from journalists, the duo admitted they could not explain the whereabouts of the missing Ugandans.

“I wish we had known that earlier. We would be able to say there are 40 to 20. Certainly, we do know people have been reported missing and we are tracking that record. When you make a general statement, the inquiry becomes difficult,”Odongo told journalists.

Later on Wednesday, the minister told parliament that whereas some of the missing people had been found, the whereabouts of 31 others are still not known.

“A total of 31 people is yet to be traced but investigations continue. I undertake to give progress about the ongoing investigations with time as they are being undertaken,”Odongo said.

Earlier on Monday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech had told journalists that he had instructed the CID Director AIGP Grace Akullo and her Crime Intelligence counterpart, AIGP Brig Chris Ddamulira to investigate the abductions.

Lokech noted it was time the public got to know who is abducting the people and the charges they are facing.

“I have instructed the Director of CID, Director of Crime Intelligence to give me the list of anybody who has been arrested and in any of the cells of our security agencies. I have also instructed that those people arrested and they feel are a threat to security must be brought before the courts of law and this must be done within 48 hours as stipulated in our regulations,” Lokech said.

The latest development is expected to give sigh of relief to members of the public who were worried over their relatives and colleagues who have been missing under unclear circumstances.

Many had started fearing drone vehicles and on many occasions, a number of people have been seen scampering for their dear lives on sight of the vehicles.